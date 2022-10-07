The City of Newberry receives its electricity from the City of Newberry Utilities Department, one of more than 2,000 public power utilities that provide electricity to more than 49 million people across the country.

The city has operated alongside our customers in Newberry ever since 1896 when the utility was founded. There are many reasons why the City of Newberry continues to own and operate its own electric utility.

Our utility not only works for the citizens in the City of Newberry, it is owned by the citizens in the City of Newberry. Public power utilities are community-owned, which means the people of Newberry are included in the decision-making process.

Knowing our community and its needs helps us keep homes, schools, businesses and public places powered year-round. Local ownership allows us to:

• Maintain an almost 90% carbon free emission energy portfolio.

• Provide multiple payment options for our customers including the ability to pay online or at our outdoor kiosk.

• Give residential electric customers the ability to see hourly usage data online for their account due to the use of smart meter technology.

• Provide an electrical vehicle charging station in our downtown business district.

• Work with a third-party provider to bring the option for high speed fiberoptic services to every city resident and business.

As a not-for-profit public power utility, our loyalty is to our customers – not stockholders. We take pride in our governance structure, with an elected policy board comprising of local members or Newberry City Council, that has open meetings the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at Newberry City Hall’s Council Chambers. These monthly public meetings are also accessible to watch online, with links posted to the city’s homepage of their website each month.

The City of Newberry will continue to provide cost-effective, reliable electricity.

We thank you for your support of public power — an American tradition that works.

Join us in celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek) from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8. During this time, our utility celebrates all of our utilities – water, sewer and electricity. We will be sharing why we’re proud to be your public utility throughout the week, in ways the community can participate as well. Scheduled for that week on Thursday, October 6, is a Public Utilities Celebration that will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Marion Davis Park in Newberry.

All other activities can be found on the City of Newberry Public Utilities’ Facebook page. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating.