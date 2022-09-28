CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s triathlon team competed in their first sprint distance triathlon of the year at the Cal Tri Charlotte on September 25. The raced featured freshman Lene Meierjurgen leading the Wolves once again over the 750-meter swim, 20,000-meter bike and 5,000-meter run distances.

Meierjurgen finished in 25th overall in the collegiate division with a time of 1:27:03, followed by freshman Maggie Peters in 33rd with a time of 1:36:57. Sophomore Cassi Murphy was next in for the Wolves with a time of 1:41:09 good for 36th place, with sophomore Becca Hartrick next in for the Wolves in 41st with a time of 1:51:16.