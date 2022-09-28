NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (3-5-1, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters Saturday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex 1-0.

The Wolves dominated possession early, taking four shots, one of which was on goal, before the Railsplitter were able to attempt their first shot. That lone shot on goal for the Wolves in the first 10-and-a-half minutes of play came off the foot of Allyna Gonzalez (Uvalde, Texas), making her second start of the season.

The Wolves again found themselves with a pair of scoring opportunities in the 33rd minute of the match when Ariana Paez (Blythewood) and Ashlee Rotert (Kent Island, Md.) both took shots. Paez’s shot was saved and Roterts went wide left and the Wolves again needed to find another chance to score.

But it was junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) that opened the scoring for the day with her first goal of the season in the 38th minute. The assist came from junior defender Rizza Songco (San Diego, Calif.), her second of the season.

The rest of the first half saw Lincoln Memorial take one more shot which was saved by Wolves’ goalkeeper Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) and the Wolves entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Wolves took far fewer shots in the second half than they did in the first half, four compared to 10 in the opening frame. Instead, the Wolves controlled the pace of play and let their defense hold the Railsplitters’ attacks.

The strategy was successful, as the Railsplitters failed to find the back of the net in the second half, and Newberry came away victorious 1-0.

The clean sheet for Opalka was her second of the season.