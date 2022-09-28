HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (7-8, 2-5 SAC) had a huge bounce back game at Lincoln Memorial University against the Railsplitters, taking a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The sides were competitive quickly to start the first period, but a quick run highlighted by kills from junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) got the Wolves the momentum first, going up 10-5 early. The Wolves were able to keep that lead steady throughout, taking the first set 25-21.

Wolves’ attacks and Railsplitters errors were the two main things that started the second set, highlighted by many kills from senior Elizabeth Ober (Houston, Texas), jumping out a lead as large as eleven at one point. A late push from the Railsplitters wasn’t enough for them, as Newberry took the second set, 25-20.

Lincoln Memorial found themselves with the momentum to start the third set, jumping out to a lead of their own. A run from freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) tried to help bring the Wolves back in it, but it wasn’t enough as the Railsplitters took the third set 25-16 to force a fourth set.

Newberry found their groove quickly opening the fourth set, jumping out on a 7-0 run. The Wolves were able to keep many runs going from attacks from freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) and sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.), cruising to 25-10 fourth set victory to win the match 3-1.

Shaffer had a game high 14 kills to lead the Wolves, with senior Avery Webb leading the way with 24 assists, followed by sophomore Paige Patrick (Lewisville, Texas) with 18.