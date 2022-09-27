GAFFNEY — The Wolves traveled to nearby Gaffney for their third straight South Atlantic Conference matchup, this time against the Saints from Limestone.

Coach Justin Cook looked to gain some momentum in conference play by defeating a team that, in their previous match, defeated the then number six team in the country, Lenoir-Rhyne. The Wolves had momentum in their own right, as they defeated Emory & Henry on the 6-1 in their last match. Both teams looked to gain the upper hand on the other in conference play.

The first half kicked off with a bang, but unfortunately it was the opposition as Limestone scored a header within the first four minutes of play. Limestone applied more pressure on the attack, and it payed off eventually as a second Saints goal was scored before the 12th minute. The Wolves tried their best to muster up an attack to threaten the score sheet, but the Saints’ defense was tough to crack as Newberry did not have a shot on goal in the first half. Right before the half, Limestone scored again before the 43rd minute to put them up three.

In the second half, sophomore winger Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain) had a goal at the 50th minute allowing the Wolves to spark a comeback. Play continued on during the match, and neither side could gain an advantage, with Newberry exchanging four shots during the next 20 minutes. Limestone tacked on another goal to put the lead back up to three. The Saints went on to dominate most of the position for the next 10 minutes, the Wolves were not be able to get a shot. Junior center back Harry McDonnell (Reading, England) changed that as his goal cut the lead for Limestone back to two. A red card by senior midfielder Nestor Nunez (Madrid, Spain) all but decide the night for the Wolves as they were defeated 4-2.