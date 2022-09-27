GAFFNEY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (2-5-1, 1-2 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the Limestone Saints 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Saints came out strong early in the match, controlling the pace of play and taking nine shots through the first 28 minutes of the match. That ninth shot by Saints’ forward Ashton Brooks found the back of the net, giving the Saints a 1-0 advantage.

The Wolves immediately went to work on a response of their own. In the 32nd minute, junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs took the first shot for the Wolves. Limestone took just one other shot in the half in the 40th minute which was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.)

The Wolves entered halftime down a goal.

The Saints again came out strong in the second half and scored their second goal in the 61st minute of the match. The Wolves continued to fight for the next 29 minutes.

In the 70th minute, freshman defender Arden Kirkpatrick (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) scored her first goal of the season off of an assist from freshman defender Emily Castaneda (Corona, Calif.), bringing the Wolves back within one goal.

However, after the goal, the Saints continued to control the pace of the match and only allowed the Wolves four shots in the final 20 minutes. None were able to find the back of the net and the Wolves fell 1-2 to the Saints.