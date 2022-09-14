JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Making their first foray into their 2022-23 campaign, the Newberry College women’s golf program posted eye-opening rounds to kick off the 2022 Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational, hosted at Jekyll Island Pine Lakes Golf Course.

The Wolves finished the first round with a team score of 297 (+9) to top the leader board at the hallway point through the tournament. Truett McConnell sits three strokes back from them at 300 (+12) while Milligan University sits at 302 (+14). The only other South Atlantic Conference school in the field, Emory & Henry, shot an opening round 341 (+53).

Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) led the Wolves and the field with an opening round of 69 (-3). She did not card a single bogey throughout the round while notching one birdie on each of the par 5’s, 4’s and 3’s on the course. Junior Sofia Liden (Sweden) sits next on the leader board for Newberry in seventh as she turned in a 74 (+2) to the clubhouse.

Freshman Nicole Strydom sits in a tie for eleventh in the tournament with a first-round tally of 75 (+3). Sophomore Ida Hansen (Sweden) carded a 79 (+7) to start off her season while sophomore Julia Järvholm (Sweden) wrapped up the opening 18-holes with an 80 (+8).

Newberry looked to hold strong to their top positioning as they returned to the course Tuesday for the final 18-holes of action.