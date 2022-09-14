MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team (2-2, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) dropped the second game of their road trip to the Millersville Marauders, 2-0.

After a location and time change, the Wolves looked to get back on track after falling to the defending national champion, Shippensburg Raiders, on Friday.

The game did not start well for the Wolves when Marauders’ forward Kate Strickland put a shot into the back of the cage in the third minute. Thirty seconds later, Wolves’ forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) took the only other shot of the first quarter. It went wide and Millersville took a one-goal lead into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Wolves’ goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) recorded three saves on four shots. Strickland again found the back of the cage in the 26th minute, sending the Marauders into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter was the best statistically for the Wolves. Their defense allowed no shots from the Marauders and they took seven shots of their own, four of which were on goal. The Wolves also recorded eight of their 12 penalty corners during the third period. Despite the momentum shift, the Wolves were unable to score and headed into the final quarter down two goals.

The fourth quarter saw Newberry take just one shot, an on-goal shot from Bangert saved by the Marauders’ keeper. Hamilton recorded another three saves on all three shots on-goal from Millersville.

The lone shot in the fourth quarter was not enough for Newberry and they fell 2-0 in the final game of their road trip.