NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Sean Johnson, athletic director, have announced the hiring of Marty Owens as head women’s triathlon coach, effective immediately.

Owens joins the Wolves after spending the last four seasons as the director of track and field/cross country and director of women’s triathlon at Guilford College. Owens led several Quakers to top-10 finishes at several meets and saw new program records set in events such as the men’s shot put, weight throw and hammer throw, men’s high jump and women’s hammer throw.

Prior to Guilford, he spent 16 years as the head cross country and women’s track and field coach at Susquehanna University. While there Owens mentored 17 NCAA All-Americans, including the 2005 NCAA Division III national champion in the 400-meter hurdles, 61 NCAA Championship Qualifiers, three conference champions, and 18 U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic selections. Under Owens’ supervision, the River Hawks won the Landmark Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship in 2009 and the Landmark Conference Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship in 2014.

“Coach Owens has a passion for student-athletes and triathlon and a proven record of success that makes him a perfect fit for Newberry College,” said Johnson. “He is the right person to grow our program and ensure a great experience for our student-athletes.”

A 1991 Ursinus College graduate, Owens is a competitive marathoner and triathlete who has twice qualified for the Hawaii Ironman World Championships. He is a USA Triathlon Level I certified coach and USA Track & Field Level II Endurance Coach. Owens has coached triathletes of various levels competing in all distances, from sprint to IRONMAN, through his private business.