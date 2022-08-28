NEWBERRY — Bulldog swimming started the 2022-2023 season with a splash. They kicked the season off with the Tri-County Tournament, racing against the Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry Academy.
Combined Team Scores:
• NEW 337 vs NA 147
• NEW 336 vs MDC 172
• MDC 181 vs NA 154
Women’s Division Scores:
• NEW 337 vs NA 135
• NEW 336 vs MDC 135
• NA 144 vs MDC 114
The bulldogs individually and in combined effort swam in 10 of 11 events and accomplished the following: One automatic state cut time individual events; one state consideration time relay; four state consideration time individual events. Seven first places, four second places, three third places and one fourth place.
Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay: First place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger, Kaley Burge.
Event 3 – 200 Freestyle: Second place – Ellis Kemper.
Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley: First place – Jenna Burge, second place – Kindel Jaeger.
Event 7 – 50 Freestyle: First place – Kaley Burge, second place – Kamara Goodman, fourth place – Kaylen Wofford.
Event 11 – 100 Freestyle: Second place – Kamara Goodman, third place – Kaylen Wofford.
Event 13 – 500 Freestyle: Third place – Sami Curry.
Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay: First place – Jenna Burge, Sami Curry, Kindel Jaeger, and Kaley Burge.
Event 17 – 100 Backstroke: First place – Sami Curry.
Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke: First place – Jenna Burge, third place – Ellis Kemper.
Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay: First place – Ellis Kemper, Kaylen Wofford, Kamara Goodman, and Kindel Jaeger.
Newberry High School’s next home meet is Wednesday, August 31 against MC and Strom Thurmond.