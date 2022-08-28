NEWBERRY — Bulldog swimming started the 2022-2023 season with a splash. They kicked the season off with the Tri-County Tournament, racing against the Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry Academy.

Combined Team Scores:

• NEW 337 vs NA 147

• NEW 336 vs MDC 172

• MDC 181 vs NA 154

Women’s Division Scores:

• NEW 337 vs NA 135

• NEW 336 vs MDC 135

• NA 144 vs MDC 114

The bulldogs individually and in combined effort swam in 10 of 11 events and accomplished the following: One automatic state cut time individual events; one state consideration time relay; four state consideration time individual events. Seven first places, four second places, three third places and one fourth place.

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay: First place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger, Kaley Burge.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle: Second place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley: First place – Jenna Burge, second place – Kindel Jaeger.

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle: First place – Kaley Burge, second place – Kamara Goodman, fourth place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle: Second place – Kamara Goodman, third place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle: Third place – Sami Curry.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay: First place – Jenna Burge, Sami Curry, Kindel Jaeger, and Kaley Burge.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke: First place – Sami Curry.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke: First place – Jenna Burge, third place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay: First place – Ellis Kemper, Kaylen Wofford, Kamara Goodman, and Kindel Jaeger.

Newberry High School’s next home meet is Wednesday, August 31 against MC and Strom Thurmond.