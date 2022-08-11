NEWBERRY — Two years ago, Newberry College had never hosted a home Cross Country event and “The Farm” owned by the Johnson family was just that, a cattle and hay production farm.

With the help of the Johnson family, Jimmy Stephens (head track and field coach) and his staff have turned it into the premier cross-country course in South Carolina.

“When I came on my interview for the job I passed “The Farm” and thought it would be an amazing place to put on a cross country course,” said Stephens. “Once we started working on it, it was clear we had something special. I knew we could turn it into an amazing race venue.”

That vision evolved from two small events the first year to five cross country events this year and hosting the Spartan Race this past weekend.

“I am still not sure how it all went down, but I know originally, the event was supposed to be in Asheville and there was some issue with them hosting. Somehow, the word got out that this new venue was here and here they are. It is amazing for Newberry to be able to host something like this,” said Stephens.

Along with the Spartan Race, the course will host the Newberry High School Invitational, Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic, Newberry College Invitational and the High School League State Qualifier events.

“I am so grateful to the Johnson family and them buying into what we had envisioned and helping us get there,” said Stephens. “We are just getting started.”