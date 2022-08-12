PROSPERITY — A local woman from Prosperity recently won Teen All-Star United States, in Savannah, Georgia.

Adrian Morris was crowned Teen All-Star United States 2023, on the historic Savannah Theatre stage on Saturday, July 30. Morris and the other contestants began their week on Wednesday, July 27, with meetings and rehearsals. They also attended the live production of “Grease” at the Savannah Theatre, a riverboat dinner cruise on the Georgia Queen on the Savannah River. They also made appearances around Savannah, participating in a Scavenger Hunt and a Queen’s gala.

Morris captured the title after competing in a personal interview with the judges, fitness and gown with on-stage question.

Now, she will make appearances across the nation. She will also become the face of the national non-profit, USASO, providing a chance for change. You will also see Morris walk the runway in New York Fashion Week.