ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced that 2,578 student-athletes, spanning each of the conference’s 13 member institutions, were named to the 2021-22 SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The Newberry College athletics department led the way in terms of number of student athletes named to the list. They were able to place 285 members to the annual listing.

To be eligible for inclusion on the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, student athletes must have competed in a sponsored championship sport and maintained a GPA of 3.30 or higher throughout the academic year.

“We are thrilled to recognize more than 2,500 of our student athletes for their outstanding academic accomplishments,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “This is the third consecutive year that we have had more than 2,000 student athletes be recognized for their outstanding achievements in the classroom, which continues to prove the high priority our institutions are putting on academic success. We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of these student athletes to be successful in the classroom and in their athletic arena.”

A complete listing of Newberry’s student athletes who made the list is below:

• Edwin Amerson Fr. baseball.

• Logan Bledsoe Fr. baseball.

• Dylan Brazell Sr. baseball.

• Bradford Brooks Fr. baseball.

• Rylan Brown So. baseball.

• Matthew Dickson Fr. baseball.

• Alexander Dinkins Fr. baseball.

• Justin Dorton Sr. baseball.

• Harlan Faircloth Fr. baseball.

• Parker Fenton Fr. baseball.

• Jesse Free Fr. baseball.

• Bennett Freeman Fr. baseball.

• Hunter French Fr. baseball.

• Cooper Gentry Fr. baseball.

• Aubrey Georgiana-Richardson Fr. baseball.

• Blayze Haddock So. baseball.

• Connor Hanley-Hodge So. baseball.

• Matthew Hornbeck Fr. baseball.

• Rhett Jolly So. baseball.

• Joseph LaFiora Sr. baseball.

• Wesley Livingston Jr. baseball.

• Jomar Lugo Fr. baseball.

• Braylin Marine Sr. baseball.

• Zach McAlister Fr. baseball.

• Brady Moyers Fr. baseball.

• Colm O’Shea Jr. baseball.

• Bryce Peterson Sr. baseball.

• Gabriel Santiago So. baseball.

• Zane Tarrance Sr. baseball.

• Scott Templeton Fr. baseball.

• Ryan Toll Fr. baseball.

• Jonathan Velez Fr. baseball.

• Johnathan White So. baseball.

• Robin Bedford Jr. men’s basketball.

• Jason Cudd Sr. men’s basketball.

• Christopher Ealy So. men’s basketball.

• Ma’Lik Joseph So. men’s basketball.

• Callan Low Jr. men’s basketball.

• Abrien Millington So. men’s basketball.

• Luke Seals So. men’s basketball.

• Zachary Shumate So. men’s basketball.

• Malakhi Stremlow So. men’s basketball.

• Jonathan Wright Jr. men’s basketball.

• Olivia Adams Sr. field hockey.

• Tamsin Bangert Fr. field hockey.

• Haylie Bayens Fr. field hockey.

• Kaylee Bisset Fr. field hockey.

• Stembile Chikoore Fr. field hockey.

• Yasmin De Meyer Fr. field hockey.

• Lillian Drury So. field hockey.

• Carly Ellis Jr. field hockey.

• Payton Findlay So. field hockey.

• Natalie Fuhrman Fr. field hockey.

• Grace Lee Sr. field hockey.

• Hailey Moore So. field hockey.

• Michaella Pirozzi Sr. field hockey.

• Sanne Pronk So. field hockey.

• Fiorella Quispe Berenguel Jr. field hockey.

• Erin Robbins Sr. field hockey.

• Lotje Schulpen Fr. field hockey.

• Katherine Shepherd Fr. field hockey.

• Caitlin Wassermann So. field hockey.

• Christopher Arnoult So. football.

• Danny Barker So. football.

• Cale Brown Fr. football.

• Brady Carson Jr. football.

• Joe Castles So. football.

• Garrett Clark Jr. football.

• Angelo Donato Fr. football.

• Stryker Gandy Fr. football.

• Jeffrey Gentile Sr. football.

• Spencer Harris Jr. football.

• Ryan Heriot Sr. football.

• Marlin Hobgood Jr. football.

• Trey Irby So. football.

• Chance Jackson Fr. football.

• Mason Johnson Jr. football.

• Conner Lehmann Fr. football.

• D-Andria Lewis Jr. football.

• Cecil Lilly Fr. football.

• Noah Mangum Jr. football.

• KeShaun Mays So. football.

• Olin McCurry Sr. football.

• Trakell Murray Fr. football.

• Khristopher Pam Sr. football.

• David Parrott Sr. football.

• William Reel Sr. football.

• Justin Rodgers Jr. football.

• Cade Ruff Sr. football.

• Preston Sansone Fr. football.

• Alex Smith Sr. football.

• Carson Smith So. football.

• Malik Stowers Fr. football.

• Sean Swaringer Jr. football.

• David Taylor So. football.

• Kalvin Tobias Fr. football.

• Cooper Trnavsky Fr. football.

• Kody Varn Sr. football.

• Quron Vaughn Jr. football.

• Ke’shoun Williams So. football.

• Serena Elias Fr. women’s lacrosse.

• Muireann Faber Jr. women’s lacrosse.

• Keegan Hanson Sr. women’s lacrosse.

• Nicole Harker Jr. women’s lacrosse.

• Sierra Hummell So. women’s lacrosse.

• Heather Johnston So. women’s lacrosse.

• Kaitlyn LaManna So. women’s lacrosse.

• Madalyn Messersmith Jr. women’s lacrosse.

• Katherine Shepherd Fr. women’s lacrosse.

• Dasha Timms Fr. women’s lacrosse.

• Olivia Travassos Fr. women’s lacrosse.

• Mackenzie Watson Fr. women’s lacrosse.

• Chloe Wood Sr. women’s lacrosse.

• Miguel Avalos Fr. men’s golf.

• Tom Bueschges Sr. men’s golf.

• Carlos Camarós Ruiz Fr. men’s golf.

• Corey Chrzanowski Sr. men’s golf.

• Benedikt Fischer Fr. men’s golf.

• Leonardo Hernandez Sr. men’s golf.

• Thomas Hull Fr. men’s golf.

• Alex Pillar Jr. men’s golf.

• Thomas Ratcliffe Fr. men’s golf.

• Frederic Ruess Jr. men’s golf.

• Zachary Stewart Fr. men’s golf.

• Abraham Agundez Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Nicholas Bates Sr. men’s lacrosse.

• Richard Bates So. men’s lacrosse.

• Griffin Broad So. men’s lacrosse.

• Ethan Canning So. men’s lacrosse.

• Hudson Chivers Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Zachery Dadabo Sr. men’s lacrosse.

• Colby Dobbins Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Samuel Dressel Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Caleb Forga Jr. men’s lacrosse.

• Gage Fowler Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Shane Galt Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Gregory Gerber Sr. men’s lacrosse.

• Owen Harrison So. men’s lacrosse.

• Carlos Iglesias Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Brice Kirsch Sr. men’s lacrosse.

• Carson Lesser Sr. men’s lacrosse.

• Lyle MacNeil Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Kaleb Malyon Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Michael Muth So. men’s lacrosse.

• Tristan Nicholson Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Samuel Parent So. men’s lacrosse.

• George Pitt So. men’s lacrosse.

• Norman Pitt So. men’s lacrosse.

• Colby Rogers Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Gavin Romero So. men’s lacrosse.

• Parker Sheppard Fr. men’s lacrosse.

• Jackson Von Eschen Jr. men’s lacrosse.

• Dianndre Brown So. men’s track and field.

• Nevius Fisher Fr. men’s track and field.

• Randy Flores Fr. men’s track and field.

• Elijah Fulmore Sr. men’s track and field.

• Jase Hunter Fr. men’s track and field.

• Parker Pitts So. men’s track and field.

• Jareed Raymond Jr. men’s track and field.

• Justin Rodgers Jr. men’s track and field.

• Biel Salas Samso Fr. men’s track and field.

• Kalvin Tobias Fr. men’s track and field.

• Jonathan Williams Sr. men’s track and field.

• Henok Awoke Fr. men’s soccer.

• Yared Awoke Fr. men’s soccer.

• Moses Bakabulindi Fr. men’s soccer.

• Caleb Caldwell Jr. men’s soccer.

• Jorge Castilla So. men’s soccer.

• Nicolas Colorado Fr. men’s soccer.

• Pablo Cubas Afonso Jr. men’s soccer.

• Adrian Garcia Fr. men’s soccer.

• Xavier Jul Fr. men’s soccer.

• Malte Kaiser So. men’s soccer.

• Andrew Killian So. men’s soccer.

• Reece Kilpin Fr. men’s soccer.

• Ferran Macian Fr. men’s soccer.

• Brandon Malcolm So. men’s soccer.

• Cameron Malcolm So. men’s soccer.

• Harry McDonnell So. men’s soccer.

• Kobi Mosley So. men’s soccer.

• Robin Norén So. men’s soccer.

• Ethan Orozco Fr. men’s soccer.

• Quovardis Ragland III Jr. men’s soccer.

• Brandon Rienecker Fr. men’s soccer.

• Nestor Rodriguez Sr. men’s soccer.

• James Snelgrove Fr. men’s soccer.

• Daniel Stryffeler So. men’s soccer.

• Cameron Veazey Jr. men’s soccer.

• Griggs Vinsant So. men’s soccer.

• Uriel Zarracan So. men’s soccer.

• Nattnael Zerai Fr. men’s soccer.

• Jose Zuniga So. men’s soccer.

• Stratas Anastopoulo Sr. men’s tennis.

• Mateo Bivol Fr. men’s tennis.

• Enzo Blavignat Jr. men’s tennis.

• Christian Clair Fr. men’s tennis.

• Marcel Schomburg Jr. men’s tennis.

• Leonardo Zancheta Jr. men’s tennis.

• Abigail Berg Fr. softball.

• Sierra Brogdon Jr. softball.

• Madalyn Brown Fr. softball.

• Christine Butler Fr. softball.

• Brittany Crowson Sr. softball.

• Amber Dalfonso Jr. softball.

• Victoria Eaton Sr. softball.

• Leah Evans Fr. softball.

• Lindsey Foster Fr. softball.

• Reagan Glanz Sr. softball.

• Hailey Hill So. softball.

• Emily Hughes Jr. softball.

• Lindsey Mitchell Jr. softball.

• Tedi Nunn Jr. softball.

• Emma Price Jr. softball.

• Tori Rose So. softball.

• Lily Smith Fr. softball.

• Alexandrea Sullivan So. softball.

• Madison Truett Fr. softball.

• Vanessa Wilson So. softball.

• Jacquelyn Adams So. women’s volleyball.

• Natasha Bannister Sr. women’s volleyball.

• Amanda Berecz Sr. women’s volleyball.

• Olivia Bradley So. women’s volleyball.

• Olivia Diggs Sr. women’s volleyball.

• Taylor Hall Jr. women’s volleyball.

• Baylor Herlehy Fr. women’s volleyball.

• Olivia Kozemko Sr. women’s volleyball.

• Margaret McMahon So. women’s volleyball.

• Kathryn Morrison Fr. women’s volleyball.

• Elizabeth Ober Jr. women’s volleyball.

• Paige Patrick Fr. women’s volleyball.

• Katherine Ullsperger Jr. women’s volleyball

• Avery Webb Jr. women’s volleyball.

• Giulia Bongiorno Jr. women’s basketball.

• Dyani Burke So. women’s basketball.

• Payton Cronen So. women’s basketball.

• Holly Davies So. women’s basketball.

• Mylaysia Gates Sr. women’s basketball.

• Ariana Hawkins Jr. women’s basketball.

• Ella Pearson Fr. women’s basketball.

• April Rummery Lamb Fr. women’s basketball.

• Taylor Spires Fr. women’s basketball.

• Tyla Stolberg Jr. women’s basketball.

• Courtney Virgo Jr. women’s basketball.

• Ericka Wiseley Sr. women’s basketball.

• Ida Hansen Fr. women’s golf.

• Julia Järvholm Fr. women’s golf.

• Sofia Liden So. women’s golf.

• Margaret Runyon So. women’s golf.

• Ashton Thomas So. women’s golf.

• Sarah Abumere So. women’s track and field.

• Kensley Dantzler Sr. women’s track and field.

• Charlette Johnson Sr. women’s track and field.

• Emma Johnson Jr. women’s track and field.

• Savannah Jordan Fr. women’s track and field.

• Miranda Kirkley Jr. women’s track and field.

• Sha’Nadia Marshall Fr. women’s track and field.

• Andrea Rivera Fr. women’s track and field.

• Kenia Smith Sr. women’s track and field.

• Tyla Stolberg Jr. women’s track and field.

• Irma Watson Perez Fr. women’s track and field.

• Reagan Wells Fr. women’s track and field.

• Diamond Wright So. women’s track and field.

• Brianna Azar Fr. women’s soccer.

• Vanessa Baird Jr. women’s soccer.

• Sierra Chavez Sr. women’s soccer.

• Jayden Davila So. women’s soccer.

• Ashley Guillot So. women’s soccer.

• Jaidyn Jacobs So. women’s soccer.

• Monica Jimenez Jr. women’s soccer.

• Rebecca Lipp Fr. women’s soccer.

• Taya Matt Fr. women’s soccer.

• Taylor Monahan Jr. women’s soccer.

• Kalyna Opalka Fr. women’s soccer.

• Ariana Paez So. women’s soccer.

• Ashlee Rotert So. women’s soccer.

• Rizza Songco So. women’s soccer.

• Rebecca Watson Jr. women’s soccer.

• Nastassia Chamoun Jr. women’s tennis.

• Madison Conwell Sr. women’s tennis.

• Rebecca Gibbons Jr. women’s tennis.

• Judit Gonzalez Agud Sr. women’s tennis.

• Amy Griffiths Sr. women’s tennis.

• Rosie Harfield Jr. women’s tennis.

• Ishita Singh So. women’s tennis.

• Lucy Spice Sr. women’s tennis.