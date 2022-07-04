NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council passed second reading and adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 last week. The budget was passed with no increases in city taxes.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 7, a public hearing was held for those wishing to speak in favor or opposition to the budget. No public comments were received in favor or opposition to the budget, however questions were raised by resident Charlene Granville and answered by council and city staff. The public hearing was then adjourned.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes made a motion that was seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to accept second and final reading of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Mayor Pro Tem Lemont Glasgow thanked city staff for all the work they had done on putting together and balancing the budget.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.