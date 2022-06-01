NEWBERRY — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association held its 10th Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament this past Saturday, May 28, at the Oakland Park Tennis Center in Newberry.

Here are the results:

• In the 3.0 division, Danny Ricard (Pomaria) came in first place, and Lori Ricard (Pomaria) came in second place.

• In the 3.5 division, Dan Dewitt (Newberry) came in first place and Susie Madden (Laurens) came in second place.

The CLNTA’s next event will be their annual mixed doubles round robin tournament on Saturday, August 27 , at Laurens City Park.

For more information about the CLNTA, contact Martha J. Wilder, 864-340-1888, mbjwilder@gmail.com or on Facebook: Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association.