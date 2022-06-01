NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is happening in downtown Newberry.

The June 3 event from 4-9 p.m. will feature a Wine Walk organized by the Newberry Downtown Development Association and live music presented by Newberry Opera House’s Newberry Arts for All, featuring the band Cash Money Experience.

In addition to those activities, there will be a cruise-in car show on both ends of the event space on Main Street. The First Friday event is also coinciding with the rescheduled Lemonade Day event. Come out and support these young entrepreneurs.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event on the first Friday of the month. Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows pedestrians to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district. Visitors can enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

And as the sun goes down, head to Memorial Park with your blanket or chair for this month’s movie, “Soul” from Disney-Pixar.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3-9 p.m. All cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information, call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).