Students from Bethany Counts and Kim Havird’s primary montessori class pictured in their favorite athletic gear on “Wellness Wednesday.” Pictured, top row left to right, Janet Perez Espina, Jace Palmer, Thomas Adair, Collins Fore, Violet Ruff, Caleigh Dunbar, Lila Lake, Alice Carillo Teran. Bottom row left to right, Charlie Johnson, Kendall Blanton, Josie Setzler, Emberlee Lavezza, Jasmine Williams, Mason Vo, Rayden Rutherford.

NEWBERRY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and was recognized at Boundary Street Elementary (BSE) School May 2-6. Jeanette Cunningham, BSE’s school-based mental health counselor from the Newberry County Department of Mental Health, collaborated with principal, Joy Fore and school counselor, Tracy Swygert to bring a week of mental health awareness knowledge and activities to fruition for both students and staff.

There were themed dress-up days, special treats and prizes for teachers provided by the PTO and NCDMH, and mental health awareness strategies and tips.