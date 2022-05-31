NEWBERRY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and was recognized at Boundary Street Elementary (BSE) School May 2-6. Jeanette Cunningham, BSE’s school-based mental health counselor from the Newberry County Department of Mental Health, collaborated with principal, Joy Fore and school counselor, Tracy Swygert to bring a week of mental health awareness knowledge and activities to fruition for both students and staff.

There were themed dress-up days, special treats and prizes for teachers provided by the PTO and NCDMH, and mental health awareness strategies and tips.