NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved a request from Newberry Electric Cooperative for $92,000 (from ARPA funds) for a 50/50 matching grant to expand broadband, with contingencies.

“We wanted to come and present an opportunity that came our way. We have an initiative to get broadband fiber, high-speed internet, into the county, which is a huge undertaking. For us, it was going to be a $22 million project to start with,” said Keith Avery, CEO of the coop.

Stephanie Sullivan, vice president of Operational Support, presented the plan to council. This plan would construct service to three undeserved non-member areas that fall within the qualifying census blocks of the Last Mile areas, presented by the Office of Regulatory Staff. Construction of these areas will provide high-speed internet service availability to an additional 50 premises within Newberry County.

The areas in questions, Bedford Way, Key Island Road and Vinge Road (in Prosperity) are served by Dominion. The cost to provide service to these areas is $184,000.

Sullivan explained that the broadband office has CARES Act II funding still available for disbursement.

“Their plan for these funds is to run a pilot called the Last Mile Grant Program, focused on those residential homes with students that completed the I Need Internet Survey,” she said.

She further explained that overall construction must be completed 120 days after the notice to proceed or by the end of October.

“We are requesting $92,000 from the county for the match for this grant. This match is needed because by law, the coop cannot spend member money to serve nonmembers,” she said.

Councilperson Buddy Livingston said he was okay with this proposal, but in looking at the map as a whole, wondered if the Newberry County School District had money they could use to help. Avery said that they would approach the district.

Avery also further explained that the areas chosen came from the Office of Regulatory Staff and they chose this area because they think they can get the project finished in the tight timeline.

Council approved a motion to use the funding contingent on the Office or Regulatory Staff approving the grant and contingent on the coop speaking to the Newberry County School District. Councilperson Nick Shealy recused himself from the vote due to his employment with NEC.

Other business:

• The following recently hired Newberry County employees were introduced to council, Initra Williams, director of Newberry County Voter Registration, Jackie Lawrence, clerk to council and Debbie Peake, human resources director.

• Council approved a proclamation recognizing National Police Week May 11-17, 2022.

• Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for Newberry County. This ordinance is to encourage businesses and homeowners to maintain alarm systems properly and provide penalties for violations of the ordinance.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for the fiscal year 2021-22, ordinance number 4-12-21, to provide for revised revenue and expenditure appropriations related to operating and capital purposes to provide for unanticipated cost of the purchase of a fire truck previously approved by council.

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance amending ordinance No 10-7-19 and 05-16-20 of Newberry County to amend the use of a portion of the proceed of the general obligation bonds of Newberry County.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance amending portions of Chapter 34 or the Newberry County Code of Ordinances revising provisions dealing with 1) amounts requiring council approval: 2) state and federal purchasing and 3) sale and transfer of surplus county property.

• Council approved the following bid proposals: $27,500 for the compensation and classification study; $52,615 for the economic development strategic plan; $140,109 for a brush truck for Friendly Fire Department and $224,613.54 for an ambulance remount for the Newberry Rescue Squad.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.