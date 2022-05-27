NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Sean Johnson announced the restructuring of the Newberry College tennis coaching staff, which includes a pair of promotions to the current staff.

Current head coach of both squads, Mark Gardiner, will now move into the role of director of tennis while still maintaining his head coach status with the women’s program. Elias Fernandez, current assistant coach, has been elevated to the head coach of the men’s program while also serving as the associate head coach of the women’s team.

“This plan ensures the long-term success of Newberry College tennis,” said Johnson. “Coach Gardiner has already established an impactful legacy and he and Coach Fernandez have created a tremendous partnership that has led to success for our student-athletes in the classroom the community and on the court.”

Gardiner just completed his 12th season as the head coach for the men’s program and the 11th for the women’s team, with both teams improving their records under his tutelage. The men’s best season finish came in 2018 with a record of 21-7 while the women’s team posted their best end of season record ever just this past year with a record of 24-5.

Fernandez completed his first full season of competition on the Newberry coaching staff after joining the program as an assistant coach for both squads in January of 2021. In his first year with the Wolves, he helped lead the women’s program to their best record in program history, including the program’s first ever NCAA tournament victory over Queens to wrap up the season.

The two combined their efforts to produce three All-Conference singles players, an All-Conference doubles team and was able to mentor the 2022 SAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year in Zulay Castaneda.

“Can’t say how proud I am for coach Elias,” said Gardiner. “He is 100% ready and deserves to be in the head coach roll. Coach Elias and I will be working closely to continue to build the tennis program into a championship caliber program. He has played a tremendous role taking our program to the next level.”