NEWBERRY — Newberry College announced that Sharon Hawkins Bryant, associate director of the Newberry College Athletic Club, will assume the club’s top post, effective immediately.

“Sharon has been an invaluable asset to Newberry College and student-athletes,” said Lori Ann Summers, vice president for institutional advancement. “Every Newberry College fan and donor has been in contact with Sharon at some point and knows of her dedication to the Wolves.”

Bryant was hired in 2006 to work with the Athletic Club and has served in many roles to keep athletics strong and growing. Since her arrival, the club has grown to nearly 400 members, generated $3 million in revenue, and raised more than $2.5 million to support specific teams. Bryant also serves as director of ticket operations and manages fundraising events for the club.

The club has been the leading auxiliary for Newberry College athletics since 1952. The organization supports student scholarships, academic support, training, facilities and operation expenses. The club also provides exclusive benefits to members.

Bryant is a 2011 Newberry College graduate. She resides in Prosperity with her husband, Larry, and they have three children: Brock, 24; Kathren, 22; and Makayla, 13.