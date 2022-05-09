ROCK HILL — Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) has been named the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year as announced by the conference office on April 28. In addition to Richardson, Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada), and Madalyn Messersmith were all named to the All-SAC Second Team.

Richardson posted an impressive campaign that saw her amass 60 points on 40 goals and 20 assists. She also finished second on the team in draw controls (62) while also securing 20 ground balls and causing 10 turnovers.

Wood led the team in points (83), goals (70), and draw controls (94), all of which are school records for one season. She also became the Newberry college all-time leader in points, goals, and assists, and she currently has the eighth most goals in NCAA Division II this season. Her contributions were evident throughout the season, and she was consistently counted on when her team needed her the most as she netted golden goals for the Wolves in both overtime appearances this season.

Messersmith offered up a strong contribution on the defensive end of the field. Over the season she has secured 36 ground balls and caused 22 turnovers, but her biggest contributions do not show up in the stat sheet, halting opponents in their tracks and trying to make things easier for her goalkeeper.