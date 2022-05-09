NEWBERRY — Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) member Michael Collins, of Newberry, has been jointly recognized by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the South Carolina Emergency Management Association as a South Carolina Certified Emergency Manager (SCCEM).

The certification program required Collins to complete over 500 hours of disaster management training and to participate in an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activation. Collins completed the program in just over four years.

The training spanned all areas of comprehensive emergency management: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.

Collins is a graduate of the National Emergency Management Basic Academy and has completed FEMA’s Professional Development Series (PDS) certificate program.

He is a retired paramedic and currently serves on the Newberry County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) as an amateur radio operator and also works as an EOC Staff volunteer.