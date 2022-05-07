ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference (SAC) released their weekly awards on April 26, Irma Watson Perez was named as the Field Athlete of the Week for her performance over the weekend at the LR Bear Open.

This is the third time a Wolves Athlete has brought home a SAC weekly award with Watson Perez bringing home one in indoor season. Tyla Stolberg brought home the second after the Hub City Invitational.

The freshman from Sanford, Fla. took home three podium finishes in Hickory N.C., including two event wins in the shot put and discus. She also broke the school record in the shot put in her win with a final mark of 11.98m. Watson Perez also took home third place in the hammer throw.