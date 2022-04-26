HARTSVILLE — Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) tied the single game team record for hits in a game with six in Newberry College’s win over the Cobras of Coker University on April 22.

Marine furthered his nation-leading tally while adding in a pair of RBIs to his division-leading mark, as well. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) led the team with four RBIs while five Wolves were able to post a pair of them in the box score. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) also tied a school record by drawing four walks.

On the mound, redshirt junior Bryce Peterson (Coon Rapids, Minn.) earned the win, picking up just his second on the year in relief recording four strikeouts.

The Wolves got on the board first in the opening inning as senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) drove a single up the middle giving Newberry the 1-0 lead. However, the Cobras responded with a pair of home runs in the bottom half to swing the lead, 2-1. They added and additional run in the bottom of the second to increase their lead to 3-1.

Newberry shrunk that margin to one run in the top of the fourth as a hard ground out by freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) plated another run and made it a 3-2 ballgame. The Wolves took their second lead in the top of the fifth as the plated three runs in the frame. A bunt single by freshman Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico) brought home a run, before a two-RBI single by LeBron brought around two more to bring the margin to 5-3. However, the Cobras responded again, this time posting five runs to take the 8-5 lead.

The Wolves responded yet again, this time with seven runs in the top of the sixth to blow the game wide open. A pair of errors were key in the deciding frame of the contest. Lugo, LeBron, Velez and Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) all recorded RBIs in the frame and gave the Wolves a 12-8 lead.

The Wolves added another pair in the top of the seventh inning. Marine drove a single through the left side of the infield plated a pair and added another run in the top of the eighth, this time coming off the bat of senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.). Coker scratched across another run in the bottom of the frame to bring the lead back to down to six.

The Wolves increased the lead by that same margin in the top of the ninth as they scored six more runs with Thompson, sophomore Gabriel Santiago (Casselberry, Fla.) and freshman Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) each recording RBIs giving the Wolves the 21-9 victory.