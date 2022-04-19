ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced the AstroTurf Women’s Lacrosse Players of the Week for games played in the eighth weekend of the 2022 season. Newberry’s Mack Dorr took the defensive player of the week honor.

Dorr, a freshman goalkeeper from Riverhead, N.Y., helped the Wolves secure a 10-9 win against Lenoir-Rhyne during the week. She played 62 minutes between the posts with nine saves for a 50.0 save percentage. She also played 15 minutes against Converse with one save for a 50.0 save percentage.

This is Dorr’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.