NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (26-4, 9-1 SAC) baseball team opened their league series with Queens on Friday, March 25, with a 6-0 shutout win over the Royals.

Junior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) pitched a seven-inning gem for the Wolves. He only allowed five hits while fanning seven batters. Junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) wrapped up the contest for the Wolves with a trio of strikeouts over the final two innings.

Freshman Donovan Ford (Greenville) went 4-for-5 at the dish, tallying a pair of RBIs along the way. Senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) knocked in a pair as well, as he was a perfect 2-for-2. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) recorded the other RBI for the Wolves on the night. The Wolves recorded ten hits on the night while drawing five walks.

The Wolves wasted no time taking the early advantage in the first, after a hard ground out, the Wolves loaded the bags. Thompson drove a single into shallow left field that plated the first run for Newberry before Ford drove a hard-hit double down the left field line to bring around a pair and give them the 3-0 lead.

Newberry extended their lead in the bottom of the third. A lead off single by senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) followed by a pair of stolen bases set him up just 90 feet away. Thompson recorded his second RBI in the contest on a sac fly to score Tarrance.

The Wolves went quiet until the bottom of the sixth, with the help of LaFiora’s performance on the mound their maintained their four-run advantage over that span. The Wolves loaded the bags for the second time in the contest and scored their first run of the sixth on a double play. LeBron drove in the second run of the frame with a single to right center field that brought the margin up to six.