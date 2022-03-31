NEWBERRY COUNTY — The annual Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament will take place on April 2 at the Country Club of Newberry (414 Country Club Road, Newberry).

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with registration and tee time at 9 a.m. All proceeds donated to the Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament will support athletics at Whitmire Community School.

For more information on the tournament, email twilbanks713@yahoo.com.

The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

