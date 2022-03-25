ROCK HILL — Newberry’s Braylin Marine was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week, while Newberry’s Ethan LeBron was named AstroTurf Baseball Pitcher of the Week for games played during week six of the 2022 season, the conference office announced March 15.

Marine, a junior infielder from Freeport, N.Y., led the Wolves to a 4-0 week and helped extend their winning streak to eight games, including a 3-0 sweep of SAC foe UVA Wise. He had a .412 batting average with a double, two triples, three runs scored, three stolen bases, and seven RBIs for the week. He had multiple hits and drove in multiple runs in three of the four games, finishing the week with a .412 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage.

LeBron, a freshman left-handed pitcher from Lexington, threw a complete game shutout and earned the win in the Wolves’ 8-0 win over UVA Wise. He allowed just two hits and surrendered just one walk in seven innings with five strikeouts.