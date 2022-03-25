ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Women’s Lacrosse Players of the Week for games played in the sixth weekend of the 2022 season. Newberry’s Marissa Plumer took the offensive honor and teammate Nicole Harker took the defensive honor.

Plumer, a junior midfielder, from Chester, Md., helped the wolves to a 6-1 record on the sixth week, totaling seven points, four goals, three assists, three draw controls, three caused turnovers and five ground balls in their 19-4 win over Lees-McRae. She went on to dish out three goals, two assists, one ground ball, five draw controls, and three caused turnovers in a close 13-10 win against Tusculum. This is Plumer’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

Harker, a Junior goalie from Naples, Fla., helped the wolves secure a 19-4 win against Lees-McRae this past week. She played 60 minutes between the posts for a 60.0% save percentage and saved 6 goals. She also played 60 minutes against Tusculum leading her team to a 13-10 win, 7 saves and a 41.2% save percentage. This is Harker’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.