LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team has been ranked 18th in this week’s United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Coaches Poll.

The Wolves are 4-2 (1-1 SAC) through six games which is their second-best start in program history. Newberry has secured wins this season over Young Harris, Lees-McRae, No. 20 Mount Olive, and SAC opponent Tusculum.

On the offensive side, the Scarlet and Gray are averaging over 15 goals a game this season while holding opponents to an average of 11 goals per contest. They’ve capitalized on 15 out of 32 (47%) man-up opportunities and registered 45 assists through six games.

On the defensive end, Newberry has 46 caused turnovers and scooped 199 ground balls.

The Wolves are coming off their first win in conference play Mar. 12, as they took down the Pioneers of Tusculum, while scoring a season-high 23 goals to Tusculum’s 17 in the process.