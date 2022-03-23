HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Wolves battled hard in game one, but a two-out walk off home run gave the Wolves their second straight heartbreak defeat. In game two, the Railsplitters scored five runs in the first inning and did not look back as they went on to a run rule victory. The Wolves fell to 24-10 overall and 5-5 in SAC Play.

Game one: Lincoln Memorial 4, Newberry 2

The Railsplitters struck first as they cashed in two walks with an RBI single to take a 1-0 after the first inning. Mackenzie Turner continued her torrid pace with a lead off home run in the second inning to tie the game at one apiece.

Both teams were held scoreless until Lincoln Memorial struck again in the fourth as they cashed in a leadoff double to make it 2-1. But the Wolves responded again in the sixth as Hannah Towery launched a two-out home run to right center to tie the score.

In the top of the seventh, Newberry got two on with two outs but couldn’t cash in. In the bottom half, Kasey Widmyer got two quick outs but walked the third batter and then on a 3-2 count gave up a walk-off home run to give the Railsplitters the game one victory.

Game two: Lincoln Memorial 8, Newberry 0 (F/5)

Lincoln Memorial did not let the Wolves hang around for long in game two as they scored eight runs in the first three innings, highlighted by a five run first inning, to pull away early. The Wolves couldn’t ever get a rhythm going offensively as they got one baserunner on in each inning but couldn’t cash in as they were held scoreless for the first time all season.