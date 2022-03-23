SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team got their third conference win in a row as they took down the Catawba Indians 17-8, March 19, in Salisbury, N.C.

Coming off of a dominant 19-5 win over Coker, the Wolves found themselves down 2-0 early against the Indians. After trailing for most of the quarter, sophomore Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario) ignited the spark for Newberry, netting the Wolves first points at the 7:50. Following the goal, the Wolves defense held steady, scooping two ground balls in four minutes which allowed sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) to notch his 25th goal of the season at the 3:47 mark to knot the score at two. Sophomore Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) closed out the first quarter with a goal to give the Wolves a one-point advantage headed into the second.

Both teams traded goals back-and-forth to start the second before Newberry opened up a four-goal run, capped off by sophomore Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) netting his first goal of the day to increase the lead 8-4.

Thompson secured the hat trick at the 2:12 mark in the second to head into the halftime break with a 9-6 advantage.

The second half started out slow for both teams as both squads remained scoreless until midway through the third period. Newcomer Norman Pitt (Hamilton, Ontario) broke the scoreless drought with his fifth goal of the season at the 6:57 mark. Ryan and Zachary Sunderland (Brampton, Ontario) followed up with scores of their own to send the Wolves into the final period up by six, 12-6.

Thompson and Ryan kept their foot on the pedal to start the fourth as both netted goals on man-up opportunities to put the Wolves up, 14-6. Junior Curtis Bukta got on the board with five minutes left in the fourth to increase the lead, followed by two scores from Westmoreland to get the, 17-8 win over the Indians.

Newberry posted an efficient five-for-six on extra-man opportunities while putting up 22 shots on goal. On the defensive end, the Wolves scooped 34 ground balls and won 18 faceoffs.

Newberry moves to 6-2 (3-1 SAC) on the season and with the loss, Catawba drops to 1-5 (1-1 SAC).