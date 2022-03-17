NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (6-1) earned their sixth consecutive win by a score of 13-10 over the Tusculum Pioneers on March 12.

“I thought today we were tested and stood up to the challenge,” said Head Coach Tommy Kelly.

The Pioneers struck first in the opening period, but Chloe Wood was able to respond by converting on a free-position shot, placing her in sole possession of the Newberry College career points record. Tusculum retook the lead, but Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) scored on back-to-back goals within 20 seconds, both assisted by Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.).

Early in the second quarter, Plumer scored for the hat trick off of an assist from Wood that tied the Newberry College record for assists in a career, firmly placing Wood at the top of the record books for goals, points, and assists.

Tusculum found momentum later in the second period of action, scoring four-straight goals to take a 6-4 lead, but Richardson found MacKenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) late in the half for a goal to take back some momentum going into halftime.

The Wolves worked quickly in the second half, retaking the lead with free-position goals from Richardson and Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.). The Pioneers were able to tie up the score again at 7-7 shortly after, but Newberry responded with four consecutive goals to end the quarter including a pair from Wood.

Wood and Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) scored early in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game. Instead, they relied on a strong defensive effort that was able to hold off the Pioneers on their way to the 13-10 victory.

Wood, Plumer and Richardson each finished with five points with Wood leading the team in goals with four and Richardson leading all players with four assists. Meanwhile, Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) led all players with six ground balls, and Nicole Harker (Naples, Fla.) earned the win in goal, improving to 2-0 on the season, while saving seven shots and securing four ground balls.

“I think there are games like today where you see if your team will fight or fold,” said Kelly. “Today, we fought.”