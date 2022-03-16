NEWBERRY — In their second conference matchup of the season, Newberry men’s lacrosse defeated the Tusculum Pioneers (TU), 23-17, to get their first win in conference play.

Tusculum wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they registered their first goal just 30 seconds into the contest. Sophomore Miles Jones got on the board first for the Wolves, notching his third goal of the season at the 12:46 mark in the first. Newberry would take their first lead of the day behind a score from Junior Scott Reed to go up, 2-1.

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland struck first in the second quarter to tie the score at five. TU responded three minutes later with a goal, but senior captain Zachary Sunderland put one in the back of the net to knot the score at six. Leading scorer sophomore Mac Ryan registered back-to-back goals to close out the second quarter 8-6.

In the third, junior Brock Strong put the Wolves back up by two, tallying his lone goal of the day at the 13:22 mark. TU once again responded to get back within one, followed by a goal from freshman Norman Pitt assisted by Westmoreland.

Newberry capitalized on two extra-man opportunities and a goal from Scott Reed to increase the lead to, 13-10. TU closed the third quarter scoring four man-up goals in the final four minutes to knot the score at 14.

The Wolves registered their highest scoring quarter of the season with nine goals in the fourth to secure the, 23-17 win.

“Can’t say it was our best game but we were able to come out with a W. Sometimes you have to just take the W and go back to the drawing board,” said Head Coach Nick Cotter.

Ryan led the Wolves in scoring with five goals and four ground balls. Westmoreland finished with a team-high nine points on four goals and five assists. Sunderland tallied four goals with an assist, while grabbing four ground balls in the win. Junior Curtis Bukta put four into the back of the net, and scooped two ground balls and an assist.

Newberry outshot Tusculum and, 65-29 in the win. Despite winning, Newberry lost the faceoff battle, 23-21.