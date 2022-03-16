HICKORY, N.C. — The No. 16 ranked Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-2, 3-2 SAC) fell on the road to the No. 31 ranked Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne 5-2 on March 11.

The Bears were able to strike first, claiming victories at all three doubles positions to take the early 1-0 lead.

Lenoir-Rhyne then secured the No. 4 and No. 6 singles positions to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the match, but the Wolves would not go down without a fight. Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) struck back with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles, and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) shook off dropping the first set 4-6 by not dropping another game on her way to a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 win at the top singles position. Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) were each able to win their first sets at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively. However, the Bears were able to dig in and take both matches to hand the Wolves their second loss of the season.