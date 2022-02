PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School had a record five wrestlers qualify for the 3A Wrestling State Tournament.

The five wrestlers, all of whom placed third over the weekend, are as follows: Dalton Woolstenhulme, Jon Lawson Cope, Jonathan Hicks, Cam Grier, Ian Pullen.

The wrestlers were coached by Carlos Hernandez (head coach), with assistant coaches Tristan Moody and Daniel Huichapa, over the weekend.