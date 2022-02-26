NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently named April Moore, RN, as the fourth quarter DAISY Award recipient.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day, said Brenda Williams, executive director of the foundation at NCMH.

“The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way,” Williams said.

A nomination may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff. The nomination for Moore, who works in the Oncology/Infusion Department, was by one of her patients.

“I want to nominate April Moore, RN. This is a bit late; I should have sent this in before now. There isn’t one situation or story, it was every single time I went to April. My person was/is April. April is always cheerful, kind and organized. She makes a difficult situation so much easier and pleasant to deal with. She is incredibly kind and cheerful to everyone,” Sally Counts wrote in her nomination of Moore.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.