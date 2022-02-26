NEWBERRY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Scholars of Distinction for the 2021 Season and a program-record seven members of the Newberry field hockey team were honored.

To earn the title Scholar of Distinction from the NFHCA a student athlete must have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher in the first semester of the current academic year.

Senior goalkeeper, Grace Lee, was named to the list for the third time as well as senior forward, Denelle Williams. Lily Drury also earned the title for the second time in as many years. Earning the title for the first time were: Haylie Bayens, Kaylee Bisset, Fiorella Berenguel and Katie Shepherd.

The NFHCA will release their National Academic Team later this month. The Newberry Field Hockey team was named to this list in each of the last five seasons.