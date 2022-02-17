ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After a hot offensive start to the season, the Newberry softball team got runners on but couldn’t find the timely hit. The Wolves left 19 runners on base as they fell in a pair of games to Saint Leo and Flagler, Feb. 12.

Game one:

The Wolves started the afternoon against Saint Leo of the Sunshine State Conference and although the Wolves struck first, a five run Saint Leo half of the fourth doomed the Wolves as they fell 13-5.

The Scarlet and Gray got on the board first as they loaded the bases with two outs and scored a run via a Mackenzie Turner bases loaded walk but couldn’t scratch across any more.

However, the Lions scored the next eight runs of the game to open up a 8-1 lead. The Wolves responded to the Lions’ five run top of the fourth with a three run bottom half. Lindsey Foster earned a walk sandwiched between two singles by Tedi Nunn and Lindsey Foster, loading the bases for Mallena Wright. Wright laced a single to move everyone up 60 feet and score Nunn. Sierra Brogdon followed with the Wolves second bases loaded walk to make the score 8-3. After a strikeout, Hannah Towery drew another walk to make it 8-4. However, that was all the Wolves would get as Saint Leo got out of the inning.

The Lions scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh to make it 13-4 going into the final frame. The Wolves only managed one run on a Vanessa Wilson RBI in the bottom of the seventh as Newberry fell for the first time this season.

Game two:

Alexandrea Sullivan held Flagler to only run one through two innings but a four run third by the Saints put the Wolves in a 5-0 hole after three.

Newberry found their breakthrough in the top of the fourth as an Amber Dalfonso single scored Turner to make it 5-1. The Wolves would get closer in the top of the fifth as a Lindsey Mitchell single would score Emily Hughes and Wright to make it a 5-3 ballgame. However the Saints capitalized on a Newberry error and got a run back in the bottom half to make it 6-3.

In the top of the seventh the Wolves got two runners on with a Wright single and a Hughes walk, bringing the tying run to the plate with no one out. However, the Saints retired the next two batters to bring up Turner, who hit a single, scoring Wright. However, Reagan Smith struck out to end the game stranding the two runners on base.

The final score was Flagler 6, Newberry 4.