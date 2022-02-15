CENTRAL — The Newberry baseball (7-0) team wrapped up their first road trip of the season with a sweep of SWU. The Wolves took game one 10-1 before wrapping up the day with a 10-5 decision in game two.

Freshman Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) picked up his first collegiate win in the opener and fellow freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) mirrored that in the nightcap.

Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) had an impressive day at the plate recording five RBIs, four in game two. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) notched three RBIs on the day while fellow freshman Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico) added a pair.

In the second inning of game one, Ryan Toll (Lexington) reached base on dropped third strike and Velez laced a triple to left centerfield to score the first run of the game. Two hit batters in a row loaded the bags for the Wolves before LeBron singled to left field to plate the second run of the inning. Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) wrapped up the scoring in the frame with a two-RBI double to right, giving the Wolves a 4-0 advantage.

The Wolves added two more runs in the fourth, with a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Marine to extend their lead to 6-0. They added another pair in the top of the fifth, this time with a few stolen bases and a Lugo RBI single. Newberry wrapped up game one scoring once in each of the final two innings but allowed the Warriors to sneak a run on the board to wrap up the 10-1 win.

In the nightcap, the Wolves tallied the first run of the contest on a double steal for a 1-0 lead after one. LeBron tallied his first two RBIs of the late game in the top of the second to extend the Wolves advantage to 3-0.

Velez’s RBI-single in the top of the third kept the scoring rolling for the Wolves, making the score 4-0.

SWU responded in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run that brought them within striking distance at 4-2. However, the Wolves responded with a pair of runs in the next half-inning holding a 6-2 lead.

With two outs in the seventh, the Wolves were able to string together six-straight singles to score four runs, giving Newberry the 10-2 advantage. SWU added three runs in the final innings, making the final 10-5.