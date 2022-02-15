ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Newberry softball split games with Flagler College and Saint Leo University. The split moved the Wolves to 7-3 on the season.

Game one:

The Lions hit a home run in the top of the first, but the Scarlet and Gray responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Mallena Wright led off the inning with a walk and advances to second on a Emily Hughes sacrifice bunt. Sierra Brogdon brought home Wright on a fielding error to tie the game at one. After a lineout, Mackenzie Turner doubled and Lindsey Mitchell hit an RBI single to bring home Brogdon, giving the Wolves the 2-1 lead after one inning.

However, the Lions went go on to score the next five runs and keep the Wolves quiet until the seventh. A Tori Rose RBI single scored Madison Truett in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late and Saint Leo emerged with a 6-3 victory.

Game two:

The Wolves broke through with three runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of a couple of Flagler errors. Rose opened the inning, reaching on an error, and advancing to third on a throwing error. Rose then scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Wright worked a walk and advanced on an Emily Hughes sacrifice bunt to give Newberry two runners in scoring position for Hannah Towery. Towery hit a double to right center field, scoring both Wright and Hill to extend the Wolves lead to 3-0.

The Saints responded back with a run in the bottom of the third, but Newberry responded in-kind with three runs in the top of the fourth. Reagan Smith led off with a double and Tedi Nunn followed with a single, then Hailey Hill sent a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence to make the Wolves lead to 6-1.

A Hill two-RBI single in the top of the fifth gave the Wolves an 8-2 lead. But the Saints made their final push in the bottom half of the fifth. They plated four runs on a grand slam to cut the Wolves lead back down to two at 8-6.

However, the Wolves responded back with a Kasey Widmyer RBI groundout scores Hughes to make it 9-6. Widmyer would then headed back to the circle and held the Saints scoreless to preserve her third complete game of the season and the Wolves win.