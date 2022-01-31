NEWBERRY — Proving that the “student” portion of student athlete is a key part of the philosophy of the Newberry College Athletics Department, the combined 747 student-athletes turned in a 3.01 overall GPA during the fall 2021 semester, bumping the department’s cumulative GPA among student-athletes to a 3.08.

Overall, the department was led by the men’s golf team who turned in the highest GPA for the term followed by softball and women’s tennis. The cumulative GPA’s for the teams were also led by the men’s golf squad with women’s tennis sneaking into the second place spot followed by the volleyball team. Fifteen of the Wolves athletics teams were able to post a 3.0 or higher in the fall term while 16 of the boast a higher than 3.0 mark cumulatively.

Individually, the Wolves had 111 student athletes who posted a perfect 4.0 GPA in the fall while a total of 61 remained with that mark on a cumulative basis. Nearly 60% of the student athlete population boasts a 3.0 or greater GPA during both the fall term and cumulatively through the fall semester as well. Also, 172 student-athletes notched between a 3.5 and a 3.99 during the fall while 161 fell between 3.0 an 3.49.

Newberry has posted one of the highest academic success rates in the South Atlantic Conference as they turned in a 79% as of the last run by the NCAA. The graduation rate tracked by the NCAA has the Wolves sitting in the second spot in the conference at 62%, both numbers sitting well above the national average for NCAA Division II.