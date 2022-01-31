Smith graduates the first doctor of education cohort at SWU

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Jolene Smith, Ed.D., was among the first graduates from Southern Wesleyan University’s first Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) cohort, which included eight students in total.

Smith is currently a business and marketing instructor at the Newberry County Career Center. She credits her husband, Casey, along with their children, Eli and Izac, as well as her mother, for supporting her throughout the doctoral program. Her doctoral dissertation is, “The Effect of South Carolina’s Initial Mentorship Training on Self-Efficacy of Mentor Teachers: A Cross-Sectional Research Study.”

“I had a wonderful experience with SWU’s Ed.D. program. I found everyone from the professors to the advisors and the library staff to be very helpful. Even though it was a huge undertaking, I never felt at any point like I couldn’t do it, as there was an excellent support system in place,” Smith said.

Michael Hylen, Ph.D., who was hired in July 2020, is the current program coordinator. In August of this year, SWU began the eighth cohort for the program, and including the graduates this December, there are currently about 98 students in the program. This first group of graduates of the program are all women, many of whom are working full time, raising a family, and completing their Ed.D.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of these graduates. Their diligence and determination were evident throughout the program. The quality of the work they produced was outstanding and each one’s dissertation research project findings address matters schools need to consider seriously these days. They have earned the right to be called doctors,” Hylen said.