MANHIEM, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association released their third Division II Regular Season Poll and the Newberry wrestling team saw three wrestlers in the top-12 of their respective weight classes. The team also received votes in the team poll, one point off cracking the top-25 in the country.

At 125, Evan Carrigan cracked the national rankings for the first time in his career after a strong 2-0 performance at NWCA National Duals that saw him earn a 13-2 major decision over then ranked #1 Christian Mejia of McKendree.

At 149, defending national champion, Isiah Royal, returns to the national rankings after he joined the Wolves lineup in the new year. Royal has compiled a perfect 3-0 record in his limited action so far and will look to defend his title in St. Louis this March.

Finally, at 174, Caleb Spears earns his third national ranking this season after a dominant start to 2022 that has him at 7-0 since the new year including a perfect 4-0 at NWCA National Duals that saw him defeat two nationally ranked opponents. His performance at National Duals earned him SACC Wrestler of the Week honors for the week of January 3.

The Wolves will conclude their home dual slate next Saturday, January 29 as they face Mount Olive and Coker in Eleazer Arena. Start time for the Mount Olive match is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Coker match will follow after a senior day presentation.