Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will open a new store in Newberry. The new store will be located at 1929 Wilson Road and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Newberry area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Newberry for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Newberry area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a benefits package that includes robust health coverage and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 24,000 Associates and more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. Forbes Magazine recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s best employers for veterans for two years in a row. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.