NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles took three of four games over King Academy Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The varsity girls took a commanding 50-18 win over King. The Academy team was ahead 26-12 at the half only allowing King six points in the second half.

Daja Taylor had 22 points and eight rebounds; Kailey Cheek had 10 points and eight rebounds, Caroline Senn scored eight points and Allison Joyner and Madison Rivers each had five points. The varsity girls are now 4-0 in the region.

The Newberry Academy varsity boys lost a close 28-25 game. Ryan Brown scored 10 for the Eagles, Jaylen Reid scored eight and had nine rebounds, Jackson Montgomery scored five and Evan Graves two.

The varsity boys were coached by Benji Lindsay. The middle school boys, who were coached by Benji Sease, also defeated King.

The middle school girls came up with their first win of the season going 23-17 over King. Jessi Pitts scored 21 points for the Eagles and got her first double-double with 13 rebounds while Ellie Shaw scored two points. Taylor Holland had eight rebounds and Olivia Piersol and Brayden Long each had a rebound.

All four teams will travel Thursday to play Wardlaw Academy in Johnston and take on King Academy on Friday with games starting at 4 p.m.