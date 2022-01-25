NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team left Eleazer Arena Monday, Jan. 24, with their third-straight victory in dominating fashion, 64-40, over the Coker Cobras.

With the win, Newberry improves to 6-12 and 6-9 in South Atlantic Conference play. Coker University falls to 4-11 (3-10 SAC) on the season. Newberry has now won the last two meetings versus Coker dating back to last February.

“The girls really stuck together. We have 12 new players this year, so we’ve been telling everybody to just stick with us until about the middle of January and we’ll start to click a bit more and that’s what’s happened. The girls have really bought in. They get in here and put in a lot of extra work and they’ve finally started to figure each other out” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher.

Newberry secured their third-straight win and finished off the month of January undefeated at home. Tyla Stolberg led the Wolves in scoring with 15 points on a game-high 83% shooting (5-6) from the field.

Courtney Virgo notched a double-double performance with 12 points and ten rebounds. This marked her third-straight double-figure scoring game.

Newberry held Coker to just three first quarter points shooting an abysmal 6% shooting from the field in the first period.

Next up, the women’s basketball team heads to Jefferson City, Tenn. this Saturday, Jan. 29, to take on the Eagles of Carson-Newman University. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.