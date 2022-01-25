NEWBERRY— The Newberry Women’s basketball team got their second win in three days by defeating the UVA Wise Cavaliers at home on Jan. 22, 70-62, inside Eleazer Arena. This marks the Wolves’ first two-game win streak of the season.

With the win, Newberry improved to 5-12 overall (5-9 SAC). With the loss UVA Wise fell to 5-13 overall and 5-10 in South Atlantic Conference play. Newberry improved to 2-3 in the all-time series versus UVA Wise.

Ericka Wiseley scored Newberry’s first points in the start of a well-balanced first quarter from both teams that ended with a score of 14-13.

UVA Wise led by as many as five points in the second quarter (19-14), but they quickly saw their lead diminish after a strong second quarter shooting performance from the field by the Wolves (41%). Newberry’s strong second quarter surge evened the score at 26 going into the second half.

The Cavaliers opened the third quarter on a 5-0 scoring run, which was their last lead of the game.

The Wolves answered the Cavs 5-0 run with a 6-0 run of their own, capped off by a fast-break layup from Giulia Bongiorno to regain the lead, 32-31.

Courtney Virgo’s electric fourth quarter performance almost certainly secured the victory for Newberry as she scored the team’s first nine points of the quarter to add to her total of 19 points for the afternoon.

Newberry’s advantage grew to as much as 12 points in the fourth but UVA Wise answered with a strong shooting performance from the field (60%) to narrow the lead down to six.

The Wolves secured the victory late in the fourth quarter behind two crucial Holly Davies free-throws and an Erick Wiseley block less than a minute left to put the Cavaliers away, 70-62.

Two Wolves scored in double figures in the win. Courtney Virgo led Newberry in scoring and rebounds with 19 points and six boards. This marks her second game in a row with 19 or more points and her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season. Ericka Wiseley was also a key contributor in the win, scoring 13 points, four rebounds and a game-high three blocks to add to her stat line.