NEWBERRY — While most high school basketball players work to score 1,000 points during their high school career, Newberry Academy Senior Daja Taylor has gone above and beyond to score her 2,000th point on Friday.

As she made the basket, play was stopped as it was announced that she has just hit the 2,000-point mark. As the home crowd cheered, she was given the game ball that she passed off to her parents, Jackie and Darryl Taylor.

Daja Taylor says getting 2,000 points feels good, but she feels the same.

“Scoring 1,000 points in a high school career is a major feat, but scoring 2,000 points is nearly unheard of,” said Barry Kesler, Newberry Academy girls head basketball coach. “For every one of Daja’s 2,000 points, she has spent hours in the gym during the off season. With that said, I am proud of her and happy that she reached the 2,000-point milestone, but I also know she is looking to accomplish even more before her career is complete.”

Taylor agrees that it took hard work and a lot of working out to get where she is, but she says it is also important to have fun.

Her dad states that many mornings her day begins at 5 a.m. with her going to the gym to work out.

“She does it on her own. There are times I tell her not to go because her body needs rest,” said Darryl Taylor, adding his daughter puts in lots of dedication and hard work. He also states that she must maintain a B or above average to be on the court.

“I tell her to play ball and be the best you can be,” he said.

Daja Taylor said having a great support system of family and friends helped along the way.

Taylor started her varsity career in the eighth grade at Newberry Academy, but transferred to a school in Spartanburg before returning to the academy.

Her dad said she averages about 25 points per game. During the Senn Freight Lines Holiday Hoops tournament at Newberry Academy, she scored 25 points on Saturday night, but on Friday night only had 13.

Daja Taylor explains she only had 13 points Friday night because she only played a quarter and a half a quarter because the Eagles had an outstanding lead, which allowed younger players to get time on the court.

While Daja Taylor has had may accomplishments on the court and named All-Region a number of times, she also has played on one state championship basketball team and has contributed to helping the academy girls win back-to-back state volleyball championships.

Likely, one of the next goals in her high school career will be another state championship in basketball, but she also plans to play ball in college and get a degree in exercise science.

She has yet to choose a college to attend, but says she does not think she will go too far from Newberry.

On Friday night, the Newberry Academy girls defeated Mead Hall 56-5 and on Saturday they defeated Calhoun 49-35.