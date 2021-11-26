Wolves’ soccer coach Cooper announces resignation

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department has announced the resignation of Bryce Cooper, head men’s soccer coach, effective immediately. Associate Gead Coach Justin Cook has been tabbed the interim head coach while the department starts a national search for the next head coach.

Cooper arrived at Newberry in January of 2016 posted an overall record of 26-56-10 during his time with the Wolves. The 2019 team was the highlight of his tenure as they posted a winning record of 9-8 record which included a 3-2 win over #12 ranked Wingate; this was the first winning season for the program in 12 years.

Cooper’s teams received the United Soccer Coaches Academic Award each year of his six seasons in charge and has now earned the award for seven straight years. One of the most active teams on campus in community service hours each year, Cooper’s squads were vital in helping with organizations and events like the Samsung Veterans Day event, Screaming Eagles Special Needs Group, the Newberry County Recreation Department, the Newberry County Family YMCA, campus cleanup events and the local reading program at several elementary schools.

The men’s soccer roster grew from 33 to 47 during his time, growing to the point where they added a developmental team in 2019 to give more student-athletes an opportunity to compete. Off the field, Cooper led the Newberry Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for two years and helped raise the awareness for student-athletes raising money for the Make-A-Wish campaign and raised attendance for SAAC meetings from multiple sports.

“We appreciate the passion and commitment from Coach Cooper in all he did for the men’s program. The soccer game venue on Smith Road, the soccer offices and recruiting lounge, and the men’s soccer locker room are much improved thanks to his fundraising and hard work. He has also done a fine job while representing the South Atlantic Conference on the NCAA DII Men’s Soccer Coaches Connection Committee. We wish Bryce and his family the best and thank him for his hard work. He is leaving the soccer program and our facilities in much better shape than when he arrived in 2016,” said Newberry Athletic Director Ralph Patterson.

“It has been an honor and privilege leading this program over the last five and a half years, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the program. I’m very proud of all the progress I was able to have a hand in, both and off the field during my time here. From team culture, academics, on field competitiveness, fundraising, and facilities the program has grown tremendously and is in a much better place than when I arrived. I’m grateful to the players, coaches, administration, and support staff for their many efforts, time, trust, and support,” said Cooper.